Michelle Williams & Fiancé Pastor Chad Johnson Land Their Own Reality Show

The pair are headed to OWN

Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams and her fiancé Chad Johnson are about to let their love be seen on television networks across the country.

The pair have signed up for an unscripted realty show set to air on OWN. No further details have been released.

The pair met in 2017 at a spiritual retreat in Arizona and have been inseparable ever since. “I mean, he was cute, but I did not go to flirt with the pastor!” Williams said.

Johnson agreed.  “I tried to roll in with some mac daddy game — and I tried to flirt a little bit and said something like, ‘How about you and I connect sometime?’ And right away, she texted right back with one word and six question marks behind it: ‘Connect??????’”

He continued, “I thought she had dissed me. So, I was embarrassed, and I didn’t reach back out to her because I thought I’d ruined the friendship.”

