Are We Heading Towards A Race War In America? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

There have been so many incidents that have occurred since Donald Trump took office. Rickey Smiley spoke about the racial sensitivity training Starbuck’s had to do after calling the cops on two Black men as well as the multiple issues at Waffle House. A 8-year-old girl even got the cops called on her by a White woman for selling waters.

Rickey expressed that White privilege is real and how some White people feel that they don’t want Spanish people in this country and now Black people. Warren Ballentine called in to speak about how as Black people we must continue to look out for each other.

He also was very upset about the death threats Maxine Waters received for talking about Trump. Ballentine mentioned that soon enough if Black people start sticking up for themselves Trumps people will talk about how they are victims. Rickey gave some advice on what you should do if you feel threatened and is upset about how a racial war might happen again in America.

