Spirit Shares Tips On How To Reclaim Your Independence [VIDEO]

Spirit shares a lot of dating advice and wisdom on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She recently was on “Sister Circle,” on TV One and spoke about women reclaiming their independence. Spirit gave a couple of tips, so ladies make sure you’re paying attention.

One piece of advice she gave was about stepping away from you cellphones, laptops and other electronics. Take that moment for yourself and don’t look at work or anything else that might distract you. Spirit believes that self-care is the best care.

Other things to do to lessen stress is to get up an hour earlier before anyone else to focus on things you want to do. Spirit wants you to take a real break and not to use your lunch break to pay bills, make phone calls or anything else for others. She also has a 31-day de-stress challenge that you can do to feel better.

