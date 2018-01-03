Spirit’s Ground Rules For Looking For Love In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Spirit was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio hanging out! First, Rickey Smiley spills what’s on his heart after one of his kids was disrespectful by looking at his phone while Rickey was speaking to him. Fuming, Rickey details his frustrations while Spirit gives him a little advice to help him dial it back.

As we continue to embark on our search for love in 2018, Spirit lays down some ground rules to operate on so you don’t sell yourself short. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

