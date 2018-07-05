Chance The Rapper Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend! [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper is getting married!

The rapper proposed to his long time girlfriend Kirsten Corley on Wednesday while hanging with family for 4th of July. See the video below, courtesy of Shade Room.

Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett, also shared the happy news via an Instagram. See his post below:

The couple have one daughter together, named Kensli.

Congratulations to Chance and Kirsten!

