Since its debut a few weeks back, Childish Gambino’s “This is America” has garnered praise and compliments from fans, peers, and critics alike due to its metaphors and overall message about Amerikkka in 2018.
Chance The Rapper knows just how important Gambino’s art is today and yesterday (June 11) set up an Open Mike Event at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago for high school graduates to attend for free. Little did anyone know there was much more to the event than met the eye.
Much to the surprise of everyone in attendance Chance had enlisted Childish Gambino for the event and got him to perform his much-revered song for a crowd of young and impressionable minds.
Props to Chance The Rapper for continuing to do what he can to get this generation of youths as woke as can be. If only more of our heroes and celebrities would follow his example.
The Latest:
- Chance The Rapper Surprises Graduates With Childish Gambino Performance [VIDEO]
- Ne-Yo On Evolving Into A Good Man: “There’s A Lot Of Women That Had To Suffer In Order For Me To Get To This Place” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Erica Campbell Tells Which One Of Her Kids Loves Working The Red Carpet The Most
- Rickey Smiley Threatens To Report Gary With Da Tea To HR For His Gucci Shirt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ming Lee Simmons Is Now A High School Graduate [PHOTOS]
Chance The Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert + More Tear Up JMBYLA [PHOTOS]
Chance The Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert + More Tear Up JMBYLA [PHOTOS]
1. Gucci ManeSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 1 of 19
2. Gucci ManeSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 2 of 19
3. Gucci ManeSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 3 of 19
4. Snow Da ProductSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 4 of 19
5. Snow Da ProductSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 5 of 19
6. Lil Uzi VertSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 6 of 19
7. Lil Uzi VertSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 7 of 19
8. Lil Uzi VertSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 8 of 19
9. MigosSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 9 of 19
10. Lil Uzi VertSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 10 of 19
11. MigosSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 11 of 19
12. 6lackSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 12 of 19
13. 6lackSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 13 of 19
14. 6lackSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 14 of 19
15. Chance The RapperSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 15 of 19
16. Chance The RapperSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 16 of 19
17. Chance The RapperSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 17 of 19
18. Tre WardSource:Shun Atkins 18 of 19
19. Lil Uzi VertSource:Jaylon Smith (@jaylonbinladen) 19 of 19
Chance The Rapper Surprises Graduates With Childish Gambino Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com