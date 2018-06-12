Chance The Rapper Surprises Graduates With Childish Gambino Performance [VIDEO]

Since its debut a few weeks back, Childish Gambino’s “This is America” has garnered praise and compliments from fans, peers, and critics alike due to its metaphors and overall message about Amerikkka in 2018.

Chance The Rapper knows just how important Gambino’s art is today and yesterday (June 11) set up an Open Mike Event at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago for high school graduates to attend for free. Little did anyone know there was much more to the event than met the eye.

Much to the surprise of everyone in attendance Chance had enlisted Childish Gambino for the event and got him to perform his much-revered song for a crowd of young and impressionable minds.

Childish Gambino just came out @OpenMikeChicago 😭 My life is complete ☑️ pic.twitter.com/pTjDRlP0FW — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) June 12, 2018

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

Shouts to Donald Glover for blessing the Graduation special of @OpenMikeChicago 🙏🏽 Everyone in attendance will never forgot this moment This is 🇺🇸 We do this for the people pic.twitter.com/awA3PIZCid — €K (@seanck) June 12, 2018

Props to Chance The Rapper for continuing to do what he can to get this generation of youths as woke as can be. If only more of our heroes and celebrities would follow his example.

