BREAKING NEWS: Our prayers and condolences to Tina Turner. Tina’s eldest son Craig Turner commited suicide today at age at 59. Craig was born when Tina was 18 (his biological father is saxophonist Raymond Hill). Ike Turner adopted Craig after Ike and Tina were married. According to #TMZ, Craig died from a self inflicted gunshot wound. 🙏🏽 #craigturner #ripcraigturner #restinpeace #sonof #tinaturner #singer
Tragic news from the Turner family as Craig Raymond Turner, the firstborn son of singer Tina Turner was found dead of an apparent suicide in Studio City, California on Tuesday. Turner was 59.
He was discovered at his home dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Craig Turner was born when his mother was 18 years old, before she married Ike Turner. Craig’s biological father, Raymond Hill was a saxophonist who performed in Ike’s band.
Tina Turner’s Son Dead From Apparent Suicide was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com