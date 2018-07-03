Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony [PHOTOS]

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story is a complicated one. It’s a partnership filled with hit records, TV shows, music, a 6-year-jail stint, and unconditional commitment.
The pair renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage in a “small, intimate setting.” Remy revealed her gorgeous ceremony dress with this loving message to her hubby:
“I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you.”
This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia
Papoose penned a similarly loving ode to his wife, explaining he still, “worships the ground she walks on.”
“I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner,” Papoose wrote on his Instagram post.
Was very important for me to renew my wedding vows with my #queen Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on. I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner. #blacklove 24
Remy’s gown was designed by Karen Sabag and paired with Sophia Webster shoes.
Congrats again!
