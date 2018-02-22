Did Remy Ma’s Sister Shoot At Another Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Things got hectic at the LAX airport after rapper Tekashi69 and his friends got into a brawl with some other people. Tekashi69 is in a certain gang and they warned him not to come to LA, but he did anyway. After the brawl he allegedly had to get picked up off the ground and went on social media to tell people he will keep fighting if he has to.

Remy Ma’s sister is in trouble after allegedly shooting at a woman and then trying to hit her with a car. Her sister is being held without bail right now until her hearing. Rema Ma at won’t point served time for a similar incident so it’s sad to see her sister going through this.

