Joseph Sikora Tells Why People Root For Tommy On “Power” Even Though He’s Done Awful Things [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The hit television show “Power” is back and Joseph Sikora, who plays “Tommy,” is dishing out what fans should expect this season. Sikora mentioned that the show will pick up right where it left off last season. Even though his character sometimes can be a little off we all root for him.

Sikora’s character is ruthless, follows street rules, loyal and honest. He is also very straightforward with people and that’s why we love him so much. The characters “Ghost,” “Tommy” and “Kanan,” will all work together even though they weren’t friends so much last season.

Sikora also spoke about Rotimi’s character “Dre” and how he will be continue to be successful. The show is filled with so many different storylines and will make fans keep loving it. Make sure you watch “Power” every Sunday on Starz.

