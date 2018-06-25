La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The “Power” Spoilers To Stop This Season [VIDEO]

Starz is getting ready to kick off season 5 of hit show Power starring 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick. So all this week I’ll be giving you interviews with different members of the cast. Today you’ll get to see La La Anthony and Naturi Naughton talk about the show’s success and the trajectory of their careers.

Follow @TheRSMS

We also tackle an idea on how to stop all the Power spoilers.

The Latest:

51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery 51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS] 1. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 1 of 36 2. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 2 of 36 3. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 3 of 36 4. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 4 of 36 5. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 5 of 36 6. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 6 of 36 7. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 7 of 36 8. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 8 of 36 9. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 9 of 36 10. La La Anthony Source:Instagram 10 of 36 11. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 11 of 36 12. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 12 of 36 13. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 13 of 36 14. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 14 of 36 15. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 15 of 36 16. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 16 of 36 17. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 17 of 36 18. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 18 of 36 19. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 19 of 36 20. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 20 of 36 21. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 21 of 36 22. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 22 of 36 23. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 23 of 36 24. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 24 of 36 25. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 25 of 36 26. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 26 of 36 27. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 27 of 36 28. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 28 of 36 29. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 29 of 36 30. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 30 of 36 31. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 31 of 36 32. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 32 of 36 33. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 33 of 36 34. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 34 of 36 35. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 35 of 36 36. La La Anthony Slays Source:Instagram 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The “Power” Spoilers To Stop This Season [VIDEO] 51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen [PHOTOS]

La La Anthony & Naturi Naughton Want The “Power” Spoilers To Stop This Season [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com