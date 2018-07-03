Gary With Da Tea Shares Touching Words At His Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.03.18
It’s Gary With Da Tea’s birthday celebration! Gary wore a floral suit and was surprised with a tea party by his co-workers that are more like family to him. A piano player dropped some notes as Gary spoke to everyone and delivered a remarkable speech.

He took the words from one of his favorite artist, Diana Ross. Gary then began saying the lyrics of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The words are:

“If you need me, call me

No matter where you are

No matter how far

Just call my name

I’ll be there in a hurry

On that you can depend and never worry

You see, my love is alive

It’s like a seed that only needs the thought of you

To grow

So if you feel the need for company

Please, my darling, let it be me

I may not be able to express

The depth of the love I feel for you

But a writer put it very nicely

When he was away from the one he loved

He sat down and wrote these words:

No wind, (no wind)

No rain, (no rain)

Nor winter’s cold

Can stop me, babe

(Oh, babe) baby (baby)

If you’re my goal

No wind, (no wind)

No rain, (no rain)

Can stop me, babe

If you wanna go

I know, I know you must follow the sun

Wherever it leads

But remember

If you should fall short of your desires

Remember life holds for you one guarantee

You’ll always have me

And if you should miss my lovin’

One of these old days

If you should ever miss the arms

That used to hold you so close, or the lips

That used to touch yours so tenderly

Just remember what I told you

The day I set you free

Ain’t no mountain high enough

Ain’t no valley low enough

Ain’t no river wild enough

To keep me from you

Ain’t no mountain high enough

Ain’t no valley low enough

(Say it again)

Ain’t no river wild enough

To keep me from you

Ain’t no mountain high enough

Nothing can keep me

Keep me from you

Ain’t no mountain high enough (no)

Nothing can keep me

Keep me from you

Ain’t no mountain high enough

Ain’t no valley low enough

(Say it again)

Ain’t no river wild enough

To keep me from you

Ain’t no mountain high enough

Ain’t no valley low enough

Ain’t no river wild enough

To keep me from you

Nothing in this world

(Ain’t no valley low enough)

Nothing in this world

Can keep me from you, baby

Just call my name

I’ll be there in a hurry

Just call my name

I’ll be there

Ain’t no mountain high enough

Nothing can keep me, keep me from you

Ain’t no mountain high enough

(Say it again)

Ain’t no river wild enough

To keep me from you”

The song is about someone you love that you want to be with away from you and Gary never wants to leave the people he works with. We hope Gary had an amazing birthday and enjoyed himself!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

