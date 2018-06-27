CLOSE
Kodak Black Passes G.E.D. Test

The good enough diploma is good enough for Bill K. Kapri.

Kodak Black In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kodak Black is making the best of his time while behind bars. He recently announced that he pass a practice test for his General Equivalency Diploma.

On Tuesday, June 26 the “Tunnel Vision” rapper took to Twitter to share the news of his accomplishment. “I Passed My GED Ready Test Today & It Feels Like The Day I Bought My First Chain” he wrote.

In March the Florida native was granted a tutor so he can complete the course. He is currently serving time for handling a firearm and marijuana in front of an infant. His release is tentatively scheduled for September.

Via Billboard

Photo: WENN.com

Kodak Black Passes G.E.D. Test was originally published on hiphopwired.com

