Kodak Black Passes G.E.D. Test

Kodak Black is making the best of his time while behind bars. He recently announced that he pass a practice test for his General Equivalency Diploma.

On Tuesday, June 26 the “Tunnel Vision” rapper took to Twitter to share the news of his accomplishment. “I Passed My GED Ready Test Today & It Feels Like The Day I Bought My First Chain” he wrote.

I Passed My GED Ready Test Today & It Feels Like The Day I Bought My First Chain — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) June 26, 2018

In March the Florida native was granted a tutor so he can complete the course. He is currently serving time for handling a firearm and marijuana in front of an infant. His release is tentatively scheduled for September.

