Why People Afraid Of Finding Out Their HIV Status Should Still Get Tested [EXCLUSIVE INTERVEIW]

The team spoke to Derrick Wilson about National HIV Testing Day. Over 1.1 million people are living with HIV and 1 in 7 don’t know they have it. Derrick mentioned that if everyone got tested it would lead to less people contracting the disease.

People fear the results more than dying from the disease. Derrick talked about his partner passing away at 32 because he feared of finding out that he had the disease. HIV is no longer a death sentence.

In the 90’s you had to take multiple pills and so much more, now you can take one pill to help not give it to others. There is also a pill that if you come in contact with HIV, you won’t get it. Gary With Da Tea spoke about how he used to work with HIV patients and how sad it was to see them take all those pills. Make sure you get tested today!

