Bill Gates Says Trump Didn't Know Difference Between HPV & HIV [VIDEO]

Your mans Cheeto got those creepy crawlies in his pants from going bareback with porn stars?

Republican presidential-elect Donald Trump USA Thank You Tour 2016

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Before President Donald Trump did the unthinkable and became the 45th President of the United States, he was lauded for being one of America’s top business moguls. Apparently, the path to riches isn’t paved with basic sex education and health information as Bill Gates said he had to explain to Trump twice the difference between HPV and HIV.

The Hill reports:

MSNBC’s “All in With Chris Hayes” aired footage Thursday night of the Microsoft founder speaking at a Gates Foundation event, telling the crowd about two meetings he had with Trump, one at Trump Tower during the presidential transition and another at the White House last year.

“Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HPV and HIV,” Gates said. “So I was able to explain that those were rarely confused with each other.”

Check out the clips via All In‘s Twitter feed below.

Bill Gates Says Trump Didn't Know Difference Between HPV & HIV [VIDEO]

Bill Gates Says Trump Didn't Know Difference Between HPV & HIV [VIDEO]

Bill Gates , donald trump

