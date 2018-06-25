Should We Talk About Old School Artists Less? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley talked about not being able to speak about old school artist. Artist such as Anita Baker, Diana Ross and other aren’t in the demographic targeting, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” audience. They cater to people ages 18-34.

Follow @TheRSMS

When they start singing Anita songs sometimes they get a look because some might not get that it’s her song. Hollywood one of the producers of the show mentioned that it’s okay to make a joke, but we have to do with what strategically works for them.

RELATED: Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The 2018 BET Awards [VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that when he talks about Beyonce he references Diana Ross because she is similar to how she was as a young artist. The producer also spoke about how they are up against 100 different morning shows so they must talk about what works for them.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Lives His Best Life As He Dances With Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Anita Baker Announces Farewell Tour

The Latest: