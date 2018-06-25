CLOSE
Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The 2018 BET Awards [VIDEO]

Marsha Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams pay tribute

If there’s one thing the BET Awards get right nearly every year, it is the lifetime achievement performance. This year was no different as Yolanda AdamsLedisi, and Marsha Ambrosius all helped host Jamie Foxx pay tribute to the one and only Anita Baker.

After the rousing performance, Baker took the stage to accept her award, preaching for more love given towards musicians and also showing appreciation for those who’ve helped her along the way.

