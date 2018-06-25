Meek Mill Debuts “Stay Woke” Feat. Miguel At The BET Awards [VIDEO]

Is Meek Mill now a conscious rapper? It may be too soon to call, but the Philadelphia rapper debuted a new song called “Stay Woke,” featuring Miguel, at the BET Awards last night (June 24) that finds him on that path.
Meek performed on a set made to look like a Philly block while rocking an XXXTentacion sweatshirt in honor of the slain rapper. “It’s amazing, this environment we was raised in/On them papers, one mistake and getting caged in,” spits Meek.
Looks, and sounds, like Maybach Music Group rapper is making the most of his voice, and freedom.
Watch the full performance, and the song stream, below.
Photo: WENN.com
