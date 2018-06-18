Uncle Bruce Talks About Why He Had To Be Re-Admitted To The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley called up Uncle Bruce because he’s back in the hospital. He was there for several months waiting for a heart. When things got worse he had to get help through a ventricular assist device to help pump blood.

Follow @TheRSMS

Uncle Bruce was released after that, but unfortunately was recently admitted again. He had some fluid in his left lung and it collapsed. Uncle Bruce told the team he is feeling better and should be out soon.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Gives Post-Surgery Update [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey spoke about how thankful he is to Uncle Bruce for helping him be the man he is today. The two then began to make jokes with each other and it made everyone laugh. Keep Uncle Bruce in your prayers!

RELATED: How Uncle Bruce Is Doing After Heart Surgery [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey’s Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Tells How He Keeps Himself Busy While Waiting For A Transplant [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46 2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46 3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46 4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46 5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46 6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46 7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46 8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46 9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46 10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46 11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46 12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46 13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46 14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46 15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46 16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46 17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46 18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46 19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46 20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46 21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46 22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46 23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46 24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46 25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46 26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46 27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46 28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46 29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46 30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46 31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46 32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46 33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46 34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46 35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46 36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46 37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46 38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46 39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46 40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46 41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46 42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46 43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46 44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46 45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46 46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Uncle Bruce Talks About Why He Had To Be Re-Admitted To The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE] Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]