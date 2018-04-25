Rickey’s Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Tells How He Keeps Himself Busy While Waiting For A Transplant [EXCLUSIVE]

Uncle Bruce is still in the hospital and waiting on a heart, but is in very good spirits. He mentioned to Rickey Smiley that the doctors say his medicine is working well and he just has to wait. During his time there he walks around a little, but has to be careful because of the wires on his heart.

He also listens to a lot of music and Rickey joked about his small television in the room. Uncle Bruce sometimes watches cartoon and movies, but that doesn’t entertain him. He made the entire room laugh when he talked about watching a lot of porn.

