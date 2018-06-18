What Men Should Not Do While Shopping Together [EXCLUSIVE]

Listeners called up to talk about some man law violations they saw recently. One man mentioned that he went grocery shopping and two men were holding on to the cart together. He doesn’t believe two friends should ever have to do that.
Another woman called and spoke about how she was driving and saw a woman on a scooter. On the back of the scooter was a man and she believes a man should always lead. Tell us about any man law violations you saw recently.
