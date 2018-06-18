Who Is Kathy Griffin To Dictate What Kevin Hart Talks About In His Standup Comedy Performances?

06.18.18
Kevin Hart is a very successful comedian and actor, but Kathy Griffin thinks he needs to change up his performances. She wants Kevin to start talking about Donald Trump and believes as a Black man it would help. Rickey Smiley spoke about how some people don’t do political comedy and that’s ok.

He believes that she shouldn’t try to dictate what he says.

Nicki Minaj has been doing a lot of interviews lately because her album is dropping soon. She spoke out about how she thinks women shouldn’t sell themselves for sex. Headkrack believes that she’s pushing away certain fans and that’s not a good look.

