Was Jill Scott Petty For Selling The Dog That Belonged To Her Ex’s Child? [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jill Scott went through a messy divorce and people believe she was recently very petty. She allegedly sold her ex-husbands dog that belonged to his child. Gary With Da Tea mentioned she kicked him out and he didn’t have the opportunity to grab the dog.

Tyrese went to court last week after his ex-wife wanted to take his daughter to Israel. The court ruled in her favor and now his daughter will be heading to Israel for vacation. Gary spoke about how Tyrese believes this part of Israel is dangerous and didn’t want her to go.

RELATED: Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s Demands

RELATED: Why Jill Scott Bought A Mountain

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Did Jill Scott Have Too Much To Drink? [VIDEO]

The Latest:

AARP Presents Jill Scott

51 photos Launch gallery

AARP Presents Jill Scott

Continue reading Was Jill Scott Petty For Selling The Dog That Belonged To Her Ex’s Child? [EXCLUSIVE]

AARP Presents Jill Scott

dog , jill scott , tyrese

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close