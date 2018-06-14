Chicago Police Identify Person Of Interest In The Mysterious Deaths Of Two Young Women

The past several months in Chicago saw a disturbing trend where several young women of color were reported missing.

Two of the women, Sadaria Davis, 15, and Santieya Smith, 26, were pronounced dead after their bodies were discovered by authorities.

Chicago law enforcement officials revealed they identified a person of interest in the deaths of Davis and Smith and are working on an effort to bring the individual in for questioning.

On Wednesday, Chicago Police Department’s Chief Communication officer Anthony Gugliemi tweeted that a majority of the young women reported missing were located.

CASE UPDATE: All recent missing people profiled in the media have been accounted for. Detectives are still investigating 2 deaths (causes / manner pending ME). These cases may be related and #ChicagoPolice have identified a person of interest to question in reference. pic.twitter.com/bK6kAOZdQn — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 13, 2018

Community leaders and activists mounted pressure toward law enforcement to look into whether the serial disappearances were part of a kidnapping ring.

“Right now, there is no credible information that we have a serial kidnapper going around in the black community pillaging,” stated Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in an interview with CBS Chicago. “That’s just not true.”

As we previously reported, both Davis and Smith were reported missing after their families became severely concerned regarding their whereabouts.

Chicago faces a similar issue as Washington D.C. in 2017 when local activists called on the police department to look into the sudden disappearances of a group of young women of color. After intense scrutiny and calls for further investigation, a majority of the missing D.C. girls were found and recovered.

