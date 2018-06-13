Social Media’s Impact On Relationship [EXCLUSIVE]

Social media can sometimes make and break relationships. Rickey Smiley spoke about how they can also get you in trouble if you decide to cheat. People can easily take a picture of you without you knowing and send it to your mate or post it on social media of you talking to someone else.

The power of social media is really strong because now you can see an entire breakup happen and see how it happened.

Headkrack mentioned you can meet people, hook up and be whoever you want to be on social media. Rickey spoke about how he hates filters some women use because it makes them look completely different. Tell us your thoughts on how social media can make an impact on your relationship.

