Social Media’s Impact On Relationship [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Social media can sometimes make and break relationships. Rickey Smiley spoke about how they can also get you in trouble if you decide to cheat. People can easily take a picture of you without you knowing and send it to your mate or post it on social media of you talking to someone else.

The power of social media is really strong because now you can see an entire breakup happen and see how it happened.

RELATED: Songs About Social Media

Headkrack mentioned you can meet people, hook up and be whoever you want to be on social media. Rickey spoke about how he hates filters some women use because it makes them look completely different. Tell us your thoughts on how social media can make an impact on your relationship.

RELATED: Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk Face-To-Face After Clashing On Social Media [VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Is Staying Friends With An Ex On Social Media A Bad Idea? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Social Media’s Impact On Relationship [EXCLUSIVE]

Xscap3 Unplugged Presented By "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [PHOTOS]

Love , relationships , social media

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close