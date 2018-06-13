Social media can sometimes make and break relationships. Rickey Smiley spoke about how they can also get you in trouble if you decide to cheat. People can easily take a picture of you without you knowing and send it to your mate or post it on social media of you talking to someone else.
The power of social media is really strong because now you can see an entire breakup happen and see how it happened.
RELATED: Songs About Social Media
Headkrack mentioned you can meet people, hook up and be whoever you want to be on social media. Rickey spoke about how he hates filters some women use because it makes them look completely different. Tell us your thoughts on how social media can make an impact on your relationship.
RELATED: Killer Mike & Joy Reid Talk Face-To-Face After Clashing On Social Media [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Staying Friends With An Ex On Social Media A Bad Idea? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rappers Who Should Have Been Included In The XXL’s 2018 Freshman Class [EXCLUSIVE]
- Camille Cosby Prepping To Divorce Bill Cosby?
- Social Media’s Impact On Relationship [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why People Thought Blac Chyna Was Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Israel Houghton Knew Adrienne Bailon Was The One [VIDEO]
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Their Starts In Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What IHOP Needs To Do To Get People To Eat IHOB Burgers [EXCLUSIVE]
- Another Young Woman Found Dead On Chicago’s West Side, Community Is Terrified Deaths May Be Linked
- Georgia’s Dancing Doctor Failed Patients And Medicine, License Suspended
- Draymond Green To Tristan Thompson: “I Don’t F*** With You!” [VIDEO]