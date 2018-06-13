Pat Neely Has A New Wife… And She’s Expecting [PHOTOS]

Since Gina Neely filed for divorce from her husband and business partner Pat Neely, in 2014, we’ve seen the changes she’s made in her life. From speaking on the courage to leave, to participating in a dating reality show, to dating interracially. We’ve been kept abreast.

We can’t say the same for her ex-husband Pat Neely. Since the divorce, he’s been less public about his personal life. While his Instagram will tell us that he’s still cooking and was awarded restaurateur of the year in February, he’s held the details of his romantic life close to the vest.

But The Blast recently reported that Neely has a whole wife. And she’s expecting a child.

The Blast found a marriage certificate filed in Troup County, Georgia that stated that Neely and Tamika Parks got married on October 7, 2017.

Parks shared the news of their nuptials—without a picture of Pat— on her Facebook page two weeks later.

She also shared pictures from a baby shower that took place in May.

There aren’t any posts where you can make out Pat’s face—except for this one where you can make out a distinct profile.

From the looks of things, it appears like this child will be the second for both parties. Pat has a grown daughter he shares with Gina and Tamika has a three-old-son.

With a relationship that was very public for so long, I can understand why these two want to keep this one to themselves. But there is a paper trail, with court documents revealing that Parks added Neely to the deed of her home in Georgia in September 2017, a month before they got married.

Congratulations to this couple and their growing family!

