Gina Neely Opens Up About Why She Got Divorced

Gina Neely was married for 24 years before ending her marriage to Pat Neely. Gina is now the star of the new Bravo reality show, “To Rome for Love.” According to Madame Noire, the show follows several Black women as they try to find love in Italy.

While on the show several of the women asked about what it was like to be married and why they got divorced. Gina said, “It’s sort of a part of my life I can’t seem to move past. I never aspired to be a chef. My ex and I worked together at a family restaurant BBQ business. I thought it would be one show, we’d go back to our regular lives. Who knew it would be the highest-rated show on Food Network?”

Gina also revealed that it was her husbands dream to be on television. On the show she looked so happy, but really wasn’t. She said, “I was always seen as this person that has it together. I would cry in my pillow at night. I would cry in the car. I would cry anywhere anybody couldn’t see me. The TV show became bigger than the marriage.” He became more of a business partner rather than her husband and she finally left. Although she was worried about her girls, Gina is slowly getting her life where she wants it.

