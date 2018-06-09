Serena Williams’ Net Worth After Giving Birth

Serena Williams continues to have a high net worth—and even more international appeal—after becoming a mother last year.

Williams, 36, who had a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in September, has an estimated net worth at $27 million, according to recent reports. Though Williams dropped off of Forbes’ annual top 100 paid athletes list after taking time away from the court to be a new mom, she made a comeback at the BNP Paribas Open on International Women’s Day in March. The star athlete has also earned sizable prize money and secured several lucrative endorsements during her more than ten-year career.

Williams, who was the top-ranked player in the world in 2002 at age 20, earned about $84 million in career prize money as of last year, Forbes reported. Her $27 million in earnings between June 2016 and June 2017 came from prize money and endorsements, and were twice the total of any other female athlete in the world. As for endorsements, the well runs deep for Williams, who has deals with Beats by Dre, Gatorade, JPMorgan Chase, Nike, Tempur-Pedic and more companies.

Last year, Williams held the number 51 spot on Forbes’ Top 100 Paid Athletes list and was at the top of its highest-paid female athletes list. As she continues to win, other female athletes are not doing as well. Forbes’ Top 100 Paid Athletes list didn’t include any female athletes this year, CNN reported, highlighting a huge disparity in earnings in the sports world.

However, women have still achieved great victories in sports across the board. Williams has been joined by athletes like her sister Venus Williams — who had a big win over Serena during the BNP Paribas Open in March — and Maame Biney, the first African-American speedskater to compete for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

