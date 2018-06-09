Serena Williams’ Net Worth After Giving Birth

Serena Williams continues to have a high net worth—and even more international appeal—after becoming a mother last year.
Williams, 36, who had a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in September, has an estimated net worth at $27 million, according to recent reports. Though Williams dropped off of Forbes’ annual top 100 paid athletes list after taking time away from the court to be a new mom, she made a comeback at the BNP Paribas Open on International Women’s Day in March. The star athlete has also earned sizable prize money and secured several lucrative endorsements during her more than ten-year career.
Williams, who was the top-ranked player in the world in 2002 at age 20, earned about $84 million in career prize money as of last year, Forbes reported. Her $27 million in earnings between June 2016 and June 2017 came from prize money and endorsements, and were twice the total of any other female athlete in the world. As for endorsements, the well runs deep for Williams, who has deals with Beats by Dre, Gatorade, JPMorgan Chase, Nike, Tempur-Pedic and more companies.
Last year, Williams held the number 51 spot on Forbes’ Top 100 Paid Athletes list and was at the top of its highest-paid female athletes list. As she continues to win, other female athletes are not doing as well. Forbes’ Top 100 Paid Athletes list didn’t include any female athletes this year, CNN reported, highlighting a huge disparity in earnings in the sports world.
However, women have still achieved great victories in sports across the board. Williams has been joined by athletes like her sister Venus Williams — who had a big win over Serena during the BNP Paribas Open in March — and Maame Biney, the first African-American speedskater to compete for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
It's official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter. This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida- both my home states. Thursday, the day I play my very first match, marks international women's day. My comeback could not have come on a better day and I decided I wanted to do something different let you all be apart of my long journey back (if you want of course!!) So I created my Serena Gold toned "S" pin. When I am playing you can wear it and show support not only from me but also for my charity which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center. I want this gold "S" mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure! So when I wear my "S" pin I am representing Strength, and Sureness. What would your "S" mean? They are for now only available for my fans that come see my at Indian wells, and Miami starting Wednesday as well as Thursday when I play!! Sooooo if you are watching me stop by the Serena booth to grab a "S" pin. Post pics of you wearing your "S" and tag me! Thanks for the support I look forward to seeing you out there!!
Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
