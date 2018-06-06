CLOSE
NBA Finals Tickets Cost How Much?

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

The secondary market is flooded with tickets to NBA Finals Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland with a wide range of prices.

At the time of publishing, Tuesday around noon, here is a break down of the most popular sites for Cavs tickets.

The just to get in price will be the most inexpensive ticket, keeping in mind this will be upper-deck, nose bleed seats.

Flash Seats

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their own market place where fans can sell tickets to each other call Flash Seats. It’s really the only way to guarantee the tickets are 100 percent legitimate. Prices can also be negotiated on the site.

Game 3: 

Just to get in: $200

Most expensive: $25,000 (VIP)

Game 4: 

Just to get in: $240

Most expensive: $30,000 (VIP)

StubHub

Game 3: 

Just to get in: $230

Most expensive: $19,999.999 (Floor seat)

Game 4: 

Just to get in: $280

Most expensive: $19,500 (Court-side under the basket)

