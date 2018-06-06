Loni Love Isn’t Feeling Over-The-Top Weight-Loss Compliments [VIDEO]

When actress Gabourey Sidibe underwent weight-loss surgery in 2016 and slimmed down considerably, she made it clear that other people’s joy over her dropped pounds was misplaced.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“What had been happening is, since I’ve been losing weight over the past year, people have been saying, ‘Congratulations on your weight loss!’ It doesn’t rock me. It just annoys me because I’m just like, don’t congratulate me on that,” she said in 2017. “If you’re going to congratulate me on my weight loss, also congratulate me every time I pee. Congratulate me every time I’m burping. Because my body actually has nothing to do with you, and I don’t really need your support for it.”

And though her stance was a bit more solemn, comedian Loni Love can understand Sidibe’s point. She doesn’t like the overdramatic displays put on by people shocked about her changing look either.

“Some people overexaggerate,” she said while discussing weight-loss compliments with the ladies of The Real. “I was at this premiere two nights ago, and the lady said, ‘Loni! You’re so thin!’ And I’m like, ‘B—h, I’m not thin like that!’”

“It’s like, don’t overdo it!” she added.

But guest co-host, rapper Remy Ma, who recently shed weight since giving up meat months ago, is all for people gushing over her progress. It keeps her encouraged.

“I feel like, you don’t know how much weight you lost because you see yourself every day,” she said. “So when you see people that you don’t see that often, it feels good. Because when you feel like you’re trying, you’re dieting, you’re exercising, or whatever you’re doing to lose weight, and you feel like you’re not going anywhere, that’s what makes me want to stop. It makes you feel like you’re doing it for no reason.”

“Tell me if you think I lost half a pound or you think my face looks thinner on that angle, tell me!” she added.

Such flattering remarks might mean so much to Remy due to the fact that she’s done a lot to get as healthy as possible since 2017. She’s become a pescatarian, drinks as much water as possible, and fits in at least 30 minutes of cardio each day. The latter, especially, has paid off swimmingly.

“You have to get your body used to it,” she said. “If you do a half an hour every day of some type of cardio, that’s better than doing two hours every other day, because your body starts to get used to it.”

The Latest: