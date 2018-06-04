Rickey Smiley Talks About Swimming With Sharks & Barracudas [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley on his down time loves to swim in the ocean and be on his boat. He spoke about his weekend and led him to swimming with barracudas and sharks. Rickey mentioned that he was able to feed brown sharks and they mostly eat whatever you throw out to them.

He enjoyed this relaxing weekend that was filled with a lot of laughter and fun. Rickey was in his happy place and can’t wait to do it again. Make sure on your relaxing days you are doing what makes you happy.

