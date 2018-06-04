Rickey Smiley Talks About Swimming With Sharks & Barracudas [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley on his down time loves to swim in the ocean and be on his boat. He spoke about his weekend and led him to swimming with barracudas and sharks. Rickey mentioned that he was able to feed brown sharks and they mostly eat whatever you throw out to them.
He enjoyed this relaxing weekend that was filled with a lot of laughter and fun. Rickey was in his happy place and can’t wait to do it again. Make sure on your relaxing days you are doing what makes you happy.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Prank Calls A Car Wash [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Accuses A Woman Of Not Paying Her Car Note [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why It’s Good To Get Away From Your Hometown For College [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Preaches About Homemade Ice Cream & Zebra Cake [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Distraught Over Gucci Mane & Keyshia Key’oir Break Up [EXCLUSIVE]
- Single Mom Graduates Harvard Law School After Having Baby During Final Exam
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About Cleveland Cavaliers & Golden State Warriors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But Says He “Needs Help” [VIDEO]
- Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Accuses A Woman Of Not Paying Her Car Note [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who Took The Biggest L This Week? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Unexpected Side Effects Of Listening To “Sativa” By Jhene Aiko Feat. Swae Lee
- Kwame Kilpatrick’s Sons Make Video In Effort For Early Release
- Black Music Month: J. Cole