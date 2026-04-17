Source: Anastasiia Stiahailo / Getty 10 Bible Verses for When You Feel Stuck in Life There are seasons in life where everything feels… still. You’re praying, trying, showing up, but nothing seems to be moving. It can feel frustrating, confusing, and even discouraging. But the truth is, being “stuck” does not mean God is finished. Sometimes, it is in the stillness where He is doing His deepest work. If you are feeling stuck right now, these scriptures are here to remind you that God is still moving, even when you cannot see it. Here are 10 Bible verses for when you feel stuck in life:

1. Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord…

Even when life feels uncertain, God’s plan is still in motion. Your current situation is not your final destination.



2. Isaiah 43:19 Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up…”

God is always working behind the scenes. What feels like a pause may actually be preparation for something new.

3. Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart…”

When you feel stuck, it is easy to lean on your own understanding. This verse reminds us to trust God’s direction even when it does not make sense.

4. Galatians 6:9 “Let us not become weary in doing good…”

Feeling stuck can make you want to give up. But this is your reminder that your breakthrough may be closer than you think.

5. Psalm 46:10 “Be still, and know that I am God…”

Stillness is not wasted time. Sometimes God calls us to pause so we can refocus and realign.

6. Romans 8:28 “And we know that in all things God works for the good…”

Even when nothing makes sense, God is working things together for your good.

7. Philippians 1:6 “He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion…”

God does not start something and leave it unfinished. Your story is still being written.

8. Exodus 14:14 “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

Not every season requires action. Some seasons require faith and trust.

9. 2 Corinthians 5:7 “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

Just because you cannot see progress does not mean God is not moving.