What We Think About The Name Of Ray J & Princess Love’s Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love had a baby girl the other week and finally announced her name. Melody Love Norwood is what they decided to name her and everyone thinks it’s beautiful. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he loves that it has a musical tone to it.
Kevin Hart with his beautiful wife, Eniko Hart and kids went out for ice cream. Gary spoke about how paparazzi were around taking pictures and Eniko didn’t look happy about it. Kevin took pictures for them and didn’t have a problem.
