Ray J and Princess Love are parents to a baby girl and are so happy. The two announced it this past weekend and some media outlets are still calling him Kim Kardashian’s ex. Gary With Da Tea doesn’t understand why because he gave her the start at fame after the sex tape.
Nas and Kelis went back to court and both had to reveal how much they make. Kelis would like to receive more money, but Nas believes he gives enough already. We will have to wait and see what happens with this child support case.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Ray J & Princess Love Have A New Baby Special Coming To VH1
RELATED: Ray J Tells Where Things Stand With Brandy After Baby Reveal Party Beef [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: How Princess Love Pranked Ray J [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Roseanne Barr Sends Out Racist Tweet Calling Valerie Jarrett An ‘Ape’
- Why Is Ray J Being Labeled As Kim Kardashian’s Ex After All These Years Apart? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson Explains The Difference Between Patriotism & Nationalism [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Complains About Dealing With Chicks Who Thinks He’s Rich [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nas Was Nice Off The Drinks During Las Vegas Gig [VIDEO]
- The Weak Punishment The Officers Who Assaulted Sterling Brown Will Receive
- Drake Drops Pusha T & Kanye West Diss, “Duppy Freestyle” [NEW MUSIC]
- LHHATL Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly Attacking Security
- The NBA Has Launched A Mental Health And Wellness Program For All Players
- State Of Emergency Issued After Ellicott City, Maryland Flooding [VIDEO + PHOTOS]