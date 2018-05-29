Why Is Ray J Being Labeled As Kim Kardashian’s Ex After All These Years Apart? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ray J and Princess Love are parents to a baby girl and are so happy. The two announced it this past weekend and some media outlets are still calling him Kim Kardashian’s ex. Gary With Da Tea doesn’t understand why because he gave her the start at fame after the sex tape.

Nas and Kelis went back to court and both had to reveal how much they make. Kelis would like to receive more money, but Nas believes he gives enough already. We will have to wait and see what happens with this child support case.

