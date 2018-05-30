Mariah Carey was given a $10 million engagement ring and she decided to sell it for only $2 million. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she should’ve saved the ring for her kids if they come on hard times. He also spoke about how she probably needed the money.

Rasheeda from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” is rumored to be pregnant, but Gary doesn’t believe that. Dr. Dre is fixing up his home and has plans to build a compound inside his basement. He owns a huge mansion so fans will have to wait and see how it all comes out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career 1. Born Mariah Angela Carey on March 27, 1970 1 of 10 2. Her mother an Irish American was an Opera singer while her father, African-American and Venezuelan was an aeronautical enginer. 2 of 10 3. In high school she was nicknamed “Mirage” because she used to skip class all the time. 3 of 10 4. Mariah Carey recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 5, 2015 4 of 10 5. When she sings, she has a 5 octave vocal range 5 of 10 6. She was married Nick Canon from 2008 to 2016 6 of 10 7. Together her and Nick Cannon had twins Moroccan & Monroe 7 of 10 8. She has won a total of 5 Grammy Awards 8 of 10 9. In 2002, she joined the board of directors on Fresh Air Fund. She supports their career program named Camp Mariah. 9 of 10 10. Her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has 409 million views on YouTube since it was uploaded in 2009. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Has Mariah Carey Fallen On Hard Times? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career Happy Birthday to Mariah Carey! Here are 10 facts about the Grammy winning artist!