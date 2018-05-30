Has Mariah Carey Fallen On Hard Times? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mariah Carey was given a $10 million engagement ring and she decided to sell it for only $2 million. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she should’ve saved the ring for her kids if they come on hard times. He also spoke about how she probably needed the money.
Rasheeda from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” is rumored to be pregnant, but Gary doesn’t believe that. Dr. Dre is fixing up his home and has plans to build a compound inside his basement. He owns a huge mansion so fans will have to wait and see how it all comes out.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
