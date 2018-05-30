CLOSE
Sports
Home > Sports

Serena Williams Took The French Open To Wakanda In Black Catsuit [PHOTOS]

The tennis star devoted her suit and her French Open win to mothers who are looking to snap back into shape after giving birth.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Paris. France.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Serena Williams took the French Open to Wakanda for a moment after taking to the clay courts to rock an all-Black catsuit that took on several meanings for her. The tennis star says she wore the suit both for medical reasons but also to show and prove that mothers can bounce back from childbirth.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The catsuit, according to Williams, is designed to help prevent blood clots and also wanted to represent for the moms out there who might need a boost of confidence after giving birth to their little ones. Just nine months ago, Williams became a mom of a precious baby girl so to see her back on the court so soon is definitely inspiring to many.

Speaking of inspiration, Williams says that the catsuit did make her feel like a Wakandan warrior, although it was designed before Black Panther was released to theaters.

The Guardian writes:

“It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves,” Williams said, after beating Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids.”

It appears that Williams’ superhero catsuit had the desired effect with fans on Twitter giving her major props.

Photo: Getty

Serena Williams Took The French Open To Wakanda In Black Catsuit [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

serena williams

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena Williams Took The French Open To Wakanda In Black Catsuit [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close