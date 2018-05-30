The audacity. Roseanne Barr is blaming the racist tweet that got her show canceled with the quickness on “Ambien Tweeting.”

Follow @TheRSMS

Of course, Roseanne deleted the tweet that made the headass claim, but this is the Internets where nothing gets truly wiped.

“guyz I did something unforgiveable [sic] so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too,” tweeted Barr.

Roseanne is definitely not off Twitter despite her statement yesterday that she was leaving it. And her “Ambien tweeting” line has users describing every odd (non-racist) thing they’ve done while on the sleep drug. @therealroseanne pic.twitter.com/VAEbSxYYbc — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 30, 2018

Umm, didn’t this buzzard claim she was leaving Twitter?

For the record, Ambien is a sleep aid. It doesn’t put racist and bigoted ideas in your head before giving you the compulsion to tweet through it. At least, that’s not in the list of side effects.

Oh yeah, now Barr says she is being bullied.

no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

This is only further evidence that at their core, racists aren’t very bright.

Peep reactions below and on the flip.

This whole time the red pill was just Ambien pic.twitter.com/4r9a58eKd8 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 30, 2018

I checked. And Ambien does NOT make you racist. ….. Nice try, though, @therealroseanne. #Roseanne — Van Jones (@VanJones68) May 30, 2018

I hope ambien has to issue a statement saying they don’t make people racist — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 30, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweet On Ambien Tweeting, Gets Dragged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: