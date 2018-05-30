CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweet On Ambien Tweeting, Gets Dragged

Racists and bigots are definitely stupid as f*ck.

410 reads
Leave a comment
Roseanne Barr

Source: photo: WENN

The audacity. Roseanne Barr is blaming the racist tweet that got her show canceled with the quickness on “Ambien Tweeting.”

Of course, Roseanne deleted the tweet that made the headass claim, but this is the Internets where nothing gets truly wiped.

“guyz I did something unforgiveable [sic] so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too,” tweeted Barr.

Umm, didn’t this buzzard claim she was leaving Twitter?

For the record, Ambien is a sleep aid. It doesn’t put racist and bigoted ideas in your head before giving you the compulsion to tweet through it. At least, that’s not in the list of side effects.

Oh yeah, now Barr says she is being bullied.

This is only further evidence that at their core, racists aren’t very bright.

Peep reactions below and on the flip.

Photo: WENN.com

Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweet On Ambien Tweeting, Gets Dragged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ambien , Roseanne Barr

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweet On Ambien Tweeting, Gets Dragged

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close