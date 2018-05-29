A Black Woman At Fox News Actually Defends Roseanne Barr [VIDEO]

Roseanne Barr broke the internet Tuesday morning after her disgusting tweet comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape went viral. She wrote that Jarrett equals “muslim brotherhood & planets of the apes had a baby.”

The backlash was swift. Roseanne insincerely apologized and Wanda Sykes, who was a consulting producer on the series, quit. ABC also announced the recent TV show reboot of “Roseanne” has been canceled. Channing Dungey, the first Black president of ABC Entertainment Group, wrote in a statement that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

Twitter rejoiced. However, sunken place empress Harris Faulkner, who hosts an afternoon show on Fox News, defended Barr’s racism.

While on her show, “Outnumbered Overtime,” Faulkner rambled, “I don’t understand it to be anything other than free speech. It is extremely offensive but it is just that. She says in one of her tweets, there were three rapid-fire today…’It was a joke. It was a miscalculated joke.’”

Never mind the fact that Tuesday wasn’t the first time Barr compared a Black woman to an ape. In a now deleted tweet from 2013, she wrote that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice was “a man with big swinging ape balls.”

Republicans are always trying to defend their hate with “free speech” from Laura Ingraham to Roseanne Barr. However, free speech suddenly doesn’t matter if it is Black players kneeling in the NFL or Black Lives Matter peacefully protesting. Their free speech is seriously selective.

Moreover, Roseanne Barr is a rich woman. The show being canceled will not affect her life. It was Sara Gilbert, who plays her daughter Darlene on the series, that convinced Roseanne to reboot the series. Barr will return to her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii and live a wonderful, privileged life.

Watch Faulkner’s insane comments below:

This shouldn’t be a shock from the Fox News host. In 2017, Harrris Faulkner comforted one of her white anchors who was crying because talking about race made her “uncomfortable” after Trump said there were good people in a pack of Nazis. In 2015, she heartlessly attacked Obama’s speech in Charleston, South Carolina, after nine members of a historically Black church were murdered, as “opportunistic.” She has also attacked Colin Kaepernick‘s right to free speech.

This woman is deeply in the sunken place. Is she related to Paris Dennard?

A Black Woman At Fox News Actually Defends Roseanne Barr [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com