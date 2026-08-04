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Notable Former NFL Players Coaching In The NFL This Season

The coaching ranks across the NFL are increasingly filled with familiar former players who once made their names on the field are now shaping the next generation of talent from the sideline. This season, a wide range of ex-NFL standouts have transitioned into coaching roles across the league, bringing firsthand playing experience to position rooms in cities from Los Angeles to Chicago.

From Super Bowl champions to Pro Bowlers to reliable role players, these former pros are proving that their football IQ didn’t stop when their playing careers ended.

Whether it’s a former 1,000-yard receiver now mentoring young wideouts or a Super Bowl-winning running back teaching backfield technique, these hires reflect a growing trend of teams valuing recent playing experience in their coaching pipelines.

Take a look below at some Notable Former NFL Players Coaching In The NFL This Season.

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Robert Woods — Assistant Wide Receivers Coach, Los Angeles Rams

Woods spent 10 NFL seasons as a reliable, versatile wideout for the Bills, Rams, Titans, Texans, and Ravens, highlighted by a Super Bowl LVI championship with the Rams in 2021. He topped 1,000 receiving yards twice in his career and was known for his physicality as a run-blocker, a trait he now brings into coaching the position that made him a two-time Super Bowl participant.