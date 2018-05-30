CLOSE
JahLion Sound Talks About His Civil Engineering Past [VIDEO]

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

JahLion Sound didn’t know he was going to be a successful DJ working on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” but is extremely excited for this opportunity. He moved from St. Crosix and studied civil engineering at Savannah State then transferred to Georgia Tech. During that time he took an internship with Radio One and after graduation stuck with them.

JahLion Sound remembers being 14 and going to parties to DJ. It became a passion and is blessed to travel as well as meet so many different people. The advice he gives to people wanting to be in media is to be dedicated, block out negative energy and don’t give up.

×
