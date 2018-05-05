Black Tony
Black Tony Mistakes JahLion Sound For Mexican And Tries To Make Cinco De Mayo Plans [EXCLUSIVE]

Cinco De Mayo is approaching and Black Tony wants to make plans for it. He talked to JahLion Sound about it because he thinks the Virgin Islands is the same thing. JahLion tried to explain it and then told him he didn’t want to hang out with him at all.

Black Tony is really excited about Cinco De Mayo and doesn’t understand why no one is sharing where you celebrate it at. Headrack told him everyone celebrates the special day. Black Tony also just got kicked out his house and is trying to stay with Rickey, but it’s not working.

