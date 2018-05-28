A Love & Hip Hop: Miami reality star is getting accused of pulling the jjg. Former NFL offensive lineman Branden Albert is suing Michelle Pooh for allegedly getting funny with money he invested in her nail salon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Reports Page Six:

Albert claims he was left out of business decisions, had his name left off incorporation papers and that Pooch used the funds on her own salary and a chauffeured car.

Carlos Santisteban Jr., Pooch’s lawyer, tells Page Six exclusively “At no time has Mr. Albert been blocked from accessing corporate documents or participating . . . The build-out of the second Get Nailed Bar in Miami Beach is underway, and Mr. Albert’s participation in the process would be welcomed.”

Albert is reportedly suing her for over $230,000—what he reportedly invested.

Pooch is the owner of the Get Nailed Bar, which we’re assuming is what Albert is trying to partially claim.

Albert, a former University of Virginia star, retired from the NFL in 2017.

The Latest:

—

Photo: Getty

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Star Sued By Former NFL Player was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: