Headkrack And Da Brat Spit About Morgan Freeman, Jaquees, Pusha T And More!

It’s Friday and time for Flow & Go! Headkrack talked about Morgan Freeman being accused of sexual assault by eight women. He kept it real about Nicki Minaj pushing her album back, plus Offset’s car crash pictures. Da Brat got on the mic to talk about securing the bag and how you can’t do anything but respect her and So So Def!

Headkrack came back and saluted Pusha T’s new album “Daytona” and called out Jacquees for being arrested for drugs found in his car after speeding at 116 miles per hour. Then the Da Brat finished it off by talking about Harvey Weinstein and calling him out for all he has done, before saluting the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

