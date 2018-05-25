It’s Friday and time for Flow & Go! Headkrack talked about Morgan Freeman being accused of sexual assault by eight women. He kept it real about Nicki Minaj pushing her album back, plus Offset’s car crash pictures. Da Brat got on the mic to talk about securing the bag and how you can’t do anything but respect her and So So Def!
Headkrack came back and saluted Pusha T’s new album “Daytona” and called out Jacquees for being arrested for drugs found in his car after speeding at 116 miles per hour. Then the Da Brat finished it off by talking about Harvey Weinstein and calling him out for all he has done, before saluting the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.
RELATED: Morgan Freeman Issues Apology After Hit With Sexual Misconduct Allegations
RELATED: Jacquees Arrested For Marijuana Possession, Speeding
RELATED: Offset Hospitalized After Getting Into Car Accident
The Latest:
- Pusha T Feels Teyana Taylor ‘Is Going To Have The Album Of The Year’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who Knew Janelle Monáe Could Freestyle? [Exclusive Video]
- Headkrack And Da Brat Spit About Morgan Freeman, Jaquees, Pusha T And More!
- 50 Cent Under Investigation For Threatening A Police Officer
- Jacquees Arrested For Marijuana Possession, Speeding
- Corey Patrick Reacts To Getting A Brand New Car After Taking The Bus To Graduation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Rickey Smiley Promises Student Who Took The Bus To His Graduation A Car Of His Own [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal
- Kanye West Pays $85K For Rights To Whitney Houston’s Drug Bathroom Pic
- Rachel Dolezal Facing Charges Of Welfare Fraud