Why The Symbolism Of Meghan Markle Marrying Prince Harry Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson spoke about the royal wedding even though he didn’t watch it. He was able to see certain clips and Jeff spoke about how people there got to see a different culture and side of Black people. A Black cello player, preacher, choir and princess was shown and he thought it was such a beautiful moment.

Jeff said people have a lot to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but they chose each other. He also discussed Stacey Abrams possibly making history. She is running for governor of Atlanta and people should know her because she is fighting for families, community businesses and more.

