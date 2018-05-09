RSMS Interviews
Janelle Monàe Explains The Concept Of “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Janelle Monae’s 3rd album “Dirty Computer” is out and so many are really enjoying it. She wants people to enjoy the album and mentioned that it’s an emotional picture. This particular album has been in her heart for so long and she’s so happy that others can finally hear it.

Janelle also spoke about how it depicts society of where the LGBT community, Black people and more are all being marginalized. They are told that they have bugs, viruses and that they need to be cleansed. Janelle’s goal was to celebrate dirty computers and know they are seen as well as heard.

