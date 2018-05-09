Janelle Monae’s 3rd album “Dirty Computer” is out and so many are really enjoying it. She wants people to enjoy the album and mentioned that it’s an emotional picture. This particular album has been in her heart for so long and she’s so happy that others can finally hear it.
Janelle also spoke about how it depicts society of where the LGBT community, Black people and more are all being marginalized. They are told that they have bugs, viruses and that they need to be cleansed. Janelle’s goal was to celebrate dirty computers and know they are seen as well as heard.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Kanye West, Avengers, Janelle Monae & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Janelle Monae Weighs In On Kanye’s Slavery Rant [VIDEO]
RELATED: Janelle Monáe Comes Out In New Interview
The Latest:
- Chris Brown Sued For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home
- Janelle Monàe Explains The Concept Of “Dirty Computer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To Celebrity Hair Stylist In 2 Years
- Are Parents Pushing Their Daughters Toward R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Maria More Gives Quick Fitness Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Two R. Kelly Accusers Speak Out [VIDEO]
- Why People Should Stop Criticizing Childish Gambino For Having A White Partner [EXCLUSIVE]
- South Carolina Man Wanted His Black Neighbors Hanged In KKK Ritual, Feds Say
- Did The Cardi B & Offset Fan Seeking An Autograph Deserve To Catch A Fade From Security? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can Black Tony Get His Job Back? [EXCLUSIVE]