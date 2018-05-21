Gary's Tea
What Was Wrong With The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in an elegant wedding this weekend and so many were happy for them. Juicy didn’t like the fact that her dress was so simple and cost $340,000. She mentioned the entire wedding cost $45 million and they should of spend more money on her dress.

Juicy thought her reception dress was better and didn’t like that her mom sat in the second row at the wedding. Everyone believed the bishop stole the show during his word about love. Many enjoyed seeing celebrities like  Oprah, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and more attend the wedding.

[caption id="attachment_2999835" align="alignleft" width="846"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] Yes, the royal wedding was absolutely beautiful wedding, as was the reception afterwards. With over 200 guests attending, including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, an absolute amazing cake and even Elton John performing, we know that Meghan and Harry couldn’t be happier. Take a look at the happy couple, their guests and even their cake!

