Will Meghan Markle’s Family Members Crash Her Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Meghan Markle’s family has been making headlines a lot lately. Her father recently caught fire for staging pictures for paparazzi and is suffering from heart pain. He had surgery and will no longer be walking her down the isle.

Follow @TheRSMS

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that Meghan’s family might crash the wedding because all of them didn’t receive invitations. He also talked about Pepa sleeping with married men. The wife of the alleged person is furious and mentioned that he is sleeping with multiple women.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Is Meghan Markle’s Family Doing Her So Dirty? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage To Meghan Markle

RELATED: The Obamas Are Going To Meghan & Harry’s Wedding, But Will The Carters Show Up Too?

The Latest: