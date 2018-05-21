Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls A Woman With A Headache Who’s Ready To Fight Him & His Sister [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. almost got someone beat up because of his prank. He called a woman and mentioned that her son was using fireworks and it caused a fire on the neighbors grass. Roy told her that he wants the money to buy supplies at the store, but she wasn’t having it.

She began to curse because he started getting nasty with her and she mentioned that she is ready to fight. The lady hung up the phone and Roy had her son call her. You won’t believe what happened when she found out it was a prank.

