What Are Young People Choosing Instead Of Cigarettes And Alcohol? [EXCLUSIVE]

A lot of teens are now turning to marijuana first instead of drugs and alcohol. Cigarette use amongst teens has fallen 21% since 2004. The Royal Wedding is tomorrow and Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle.

Fans should get excited because Salt-N-Pepa will performing with En Vogue at the Billboard Awards. The NBA finals continue as Golden State takes on Houston this weekend. Houston is up 2-0 in the series. JR Smith recently spoke out about the Cleveland Cavaliers team helping out LeBron James more.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.

