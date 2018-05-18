A lot of teens are now turning to marijuana first instead of drugs and alcohol. Cigarette use amongst teens has fallen 21% since 2004. The Royal Wedding is tomorrow and Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle.
Fans should get excited because Salt-N-Pepa will performing with En Vogue at the Billboard Awards. The NBA finals continue as Golden State takes on Houston this weekend. Houston is up 2-0 in the series. JR Smith recently spoke out about the Cleveland Cavaliers team helping out LeBron James more.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.
RELATED: Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
RELATED: The Best Of 4/20 Marijuana [PHOTOS]
RELATED: FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products
The Latest:
- Former Playboy Model Reportedly Jumps To Her Death With 7-Year-Old Son
- What Are Young People Choosing Instead Of Cigarettes And Alcohol? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About Offset, T.I., Nicki Minaj And More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Tony Spends His Day Watching “Martin” Instead Of Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]
- “Catfish” Host Nev Schulman Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Rickey Smiley Brings Thanksgiving In May! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Michael Jackson To Get A Street Named After Him In Detroit
- Bill Gates Says Trump Didn’t Know Difference Between HPV & HIV [VIDEO]
- Offset Hospitalized After Getting Into Car Accident
- Why Are New Rumors About Whitney Houston Surfacing After Her Death? [EXCLUSIVE]