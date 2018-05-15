Why Is Meghan Markle’s Family Doing Her So Dirty? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the best days in your life. Meghan Markle is getting married this weekend, but her father won’t be in attendance. He recently became a fraud after having paparazzi take pictures of him reading books about royals and getting fitted for a fake tuxedo.
Gary With Da Tea is so upset by this story and Headkrack mentioned that this is why sometimes you can’t trust family. Meghan now has to figure out who is walking her down the isle. We will all have to watch and see this weekend.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage To Meghan Markle
RELATED: Why Prince Harry Doesn’t Want Meghan Markle To Sign A Prenuptial Agreement [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: The Obamas Are Going To Meghan & Harry’s Wedding, But Will The Carters Show Up Too?
The Latest:
- Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed
- Juicy Gets An Attitude After Rickey Smiley Comments About Her Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Lil Uzi Vert Telling The Truth About His Collaborations With Young Thug? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Once Again, The Law Sides With George Zimmerman Even After He Threatens To Kill Someone
- Why Black Tony Is On The Run From The Feds [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart Will Hit The Road In Joint Comedy Tour
- Janelle Monae “I Don’t Feel That Being A Woman Means You Have To Have A Vagina” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Twitter Starts Hashtag War Over The Root’s Headlines
- Headkrack Talks About His Big Show In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE]
- LHHATL Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican Fists Of Fury